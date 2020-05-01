Erdoğan, Leyen discuss COVID-19 pandemic in phone call

Turkish and European Commission leaders on Friday held a phone talk to discuss matters of mutual interests, Turkey's Communications Directorate said in a statement.

According to the statement, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen discussed cooperation in the fight against the novel coronavirus, bilateral ties and regional issues.

After originating in China last December, COVID-19 has spread to at least 187 countries and regions. Europe and the US are currently the worst-hit regions.

The pandemic has killed nearly 233,000 people worldwide, with more than 3.27 million infections, while over 1 million patients have recovered, according to figures compiled by the US-based Johns Hopkins University.