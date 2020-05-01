France reports 218 more COVID-19 deaths, bringing death toll to 24,594
WORLD Reuters
Published
France reported 218 coronavirus deaths on Friday, the smallest number in a 24-hour period in more than five weeks. Meanwhile 144 fewer people were being treated Friday in intensive care units, top health official Jerome Salomon said.
The number of people who have died from coronavirus infection in France rose by 218 to 24,594 on Friday, while hospitalizations for the disease and people in ICU units continued to decline, the public health chief said on Friday.
The death toll has increased 0.9% compared with Thursday, a lower rate of increase than over the previous 24 hours.
The number of people in hospital with the COVID-19 infection fell further to 25,887 from 26,283 on Thursday, and the number of people in intensive care fell to 3,878 from 4,019. Both numbers have been on a downward trend for more than two weeks.