Turkish plane with 2nd batch of virus aid lands in US

A Turkish military cargo plane carrying the second batch of medical supplies landed in the US on Friday to deliver aid to its NATO ally battling the coronavirus outbreak.

The cargo plane touched down at Joint Base Andrews outside Washington, D.C.

The first shipment on Wednesday brought 500,000 surgical masks, 4,000 overalls, 2,000 liters of disinfectant, 1,500 goggles, 400 N-95 masks and 500 face shields.

Turkey has helped at least 57 countries, including Italy, Spain and the UK, and remains the world's third largest provider of humanitarian aid during the pandemic.

The pandemic has killed more than 64,000 people nationwide, with the total number of infections nearing 1.1 million.

