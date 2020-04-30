Turkey postpones deployment of S-400 missiles due to COVID-19 pandemic

Turkey's planned deployment of Russian S-400 missile defences has been delayed by the coronavirus outbreak but will ultimately go ahead, Turkey's presidential spokesman said in a statement on Thursday.

"There has been a delay because of the coronavirus outbreak but it will move forward as it was planned," Ibrahim Kalın told an online meeting hosted by the Atlantic Council, adding that Erdoğan had told U.S. President Donald Trump several times that he was also interested in purchasing Patriot missiles.







