UK to set out next steps on lifting lockdown after passing COVID-19 peak
Britain is "past the peak" of its coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Thursday, despite recording another 674 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 26,711. "For the first time, we are past the peak of this disease... and we are on the downward slope," Johnson said in his first media briefing since returning to work following his own fight against the virus.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday he would set out a comprehensive plan next week on how to start re-opening the economy from a coronavirus lockdown as Britain had passed through the peak of COVID-19 infections.
"I can confirm today that for the first time we are past the peak of this disease," Johnson said. "We're past the peak and we're on the downward slope, and we have so many reasons to be hopeful for the long term."