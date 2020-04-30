Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin diagnosed with novel coronavirus
WORLD Agencies and A News
Russia's prime minister announced on Thursday that he had contracted the novel coronavirus at a video conference with the country's President Vladimir Putin. Premier Mikhail Mishustin, who was appointed to the position in January 2020, said he would self-isolate until recovery.
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin told President Vladimir Putin on Thursday that he had been diagnosed with the new coronavirus.
Speaking at a televised meeting, Mishustin suggested that First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov should serve as acting prime minister in his absence. Putin supported his proposal.
Russia has so far recorded 106,498 cases and 1,073 coronavirus-related deaths.