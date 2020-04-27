UK hospital COVID-19 death toll rises 360 to 21,092
WORLD Reuters
Published
Britain's health ministry on Monday said 360 more people had died after testing positive for COVID-19 in hospital, the lowest daily total since last month, taking the total toll to 21,092. The figure includes 82 staff from the National Health Service and 60 social care workers, according to minister Matt Hancock.
A further 360 people have died from COVID-19 in British hospitals, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Monday, bringing the total to 21,092.
The 360 increase was the lowest daily death toll for four weeks, although weekend reporting delays can distort Monday totals.
Hancock said that the deaths of 82 health service workers were included in the figures.