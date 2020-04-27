Turkey to impose three-day lockdown in 31 cities from Friday to May 1: Erdoğan
WORLD Agencies and A News
Published
Speaking after a virtual cabinet meeting, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in his televised remarks that a three-day lockdown would be imposed in 31 cities as of Friday, May 1, and that weekend lockdowns would continue until after Eid al-Fitr in late May.
Speaking after a virtual cabinet meeting on Monday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in televised remarks that Turkey would impose three-day lockdown in 31 cities from Friday to May 1.
The curfews in 31 cities where most of Turkey's population lives, meant to fight the virus, will likely continue through the end of Eid al-Fitr, he added.
If Turkey can defeat coronavirus, it will have two reasons to celebrate a month from now, the president pointed out.
"By overcoming COVID-19, Turkey hopes to have a double feast at the end of Ramadan," Muslims' holy month, with the traditional Eid al-Fitr holiday, Erdoğan told a press conference after a Cabinet meeting by video link.
Turkish leader also stressed that a schedule for returning to normal would be announced soon.
For the holy month of Ramadan, Turkey also has been evacuating 25,000 Turkish nationals from 59 countries otherwise stuck due to the virus.
Meanwhile, more than 30,000 patients in Turkey have been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the novel coronavirus.
The curfews in 31 cities where most of Turkey's population lives, meant to fight the virus, will likely continue through the end of Eid al-Fitr, he added.
If Turkey can defeat coronavirus, it will have two reasons to celebrate a month from now, the president pointed out.
"By overcoming COVID-19, Turkey hopes to have a double feast at the end of Ramadan," Muslims' holy month, with the traditional Eid al-Fitr holiday, Erdoğan told a press conference after a Cabinet meeting by video link.
TURKEY TO SEND MEDICAL GEAR TO UNITED STATESErdoğan said that Turkey will send medical gear including protective suits and masks to the United States on Tuesday to help its efforts to contain the coronavirus outbreak.
Turkish leader also stressed that a schedule for returning to normal would be announced soon.
For the holy month of Ramadan, Turkey also has been evacuating 25,000 Turkish nationals from 59 countries otherwise stuck due to the virus.
Meanwhile, more than 30,000 patients in Turkey have been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the novel coronavirus.