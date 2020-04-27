Turkey to impose three-day lockdown in 31 cities from Friday to May 1: Erdoğan

Speaking after a virtual cabinet meeting, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in his televised remarks that a three-day lockdown would be imposed in 31 cities as of Friday, May 1, and that weekend lockdowns would continue until after Eid al-Fitr in late May.