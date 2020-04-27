TURKEYS COVID-19 DEATH TOLL CLIMBS TO 2,900, NEW CASES 2,131 - HEALTH MINISTER

Turkey on Monday confirmed 95 more fatalities from the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 2,900.

The total number of registered coronavirus cases surged to 112,261, as 2,131 more people tested positive for the virus, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca shared on Twitter.

So far, a total of 33,791 patients have been discharged from medical care after recovering from the virus, with 4,651 discharged on last 24 hours alone, Health Ministry data showed.

The results of Monday also show that for the 3rd straight day, Turkey sees more COVID-19 recoveries than new cases.

A total of 20,143 tests were conducted over the past 24 hours, with the total reaching 918,885, according to the data.

After originating in China last December, COVID-19, the disease caused by a coronavirus, has spread to at least 185 countries and regions across the world. Europe and the US are currently the worst-hit regions.

The pandemic has killed more than 208,100 people, with total infections exceeding 3 million, while around 878,800 have recovered from the disease, according to figures compiled by the US-based Johns Hopkins University.











