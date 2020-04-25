Global recoveries from COVID-19 pandemic surpass 800,000

The global tally of recoveries from the novel coronavirus exceeded 800,000 on Saturday.

According to running data compiled by the US-based Johns Hopkins University (JHU), a total of 802,705 recoveries were recorded across the globe, while over 198,400 people have died from the pandemic. In total, more than 2.83 million have contracted the disease.

The highest number of coronavirus recoveries were registered in Germany with 109,800.

The US followed Germany with 99,121 recoveries, while Spain, one of the countries most affected by COVID-19, had 95,708 people recovered from the virus.

Meanwhile, recoveries in Iran have reached 68,193.

COVID-19 cases have been reported in 185 countries and regions since the virus emerged in China last December, with the US and Europe the hardest-hit areas in the world.











