TURKEYS CORONAVIRUS DEATH TOLL RISES BY 106 TO 2,706 - HEALTH MINISTRY

Turkey's coronavirus death toll rises by 106 to 2,706 - health ministry
Turkey recorded 2,861 coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, and 106 more people died, taking the death toll to 2,706, Health Ministry data showed on Saturday. A total of 25,582 people have so far recovered from the new coronavirus, which causes the respiratory disease COVID-19. The number of tests carried out in the past 24 hours was 38,308.
After originating in China last December, COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, has spread to at least 185 countries and regions across the world. Europe and the US are currently the worst-hit regions.
The pandemic has killed nearly 200,000 people, with total infections exceeding 2.84 million, while over 803,000 have recovered from the disease, according to figures compiled by the US-based Johns Hopkins University.