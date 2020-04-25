COVID-19 related deaths in United States near 52,000 mark

The coronavirus death toll in the US moved close to 52,000 and number of cases passed 905,000 on Saturday, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

The Maryland-based university's running counter showed 51,956 deaths, 905,364 cases, and 99,079 recoveries across the world's hardest-hit country.

New York is the worst-hit state in the US with 21,264 deaths and 278,445 cases, followed by New Jersey with over 100,000 cases.

The US has the highest COVID-19 death toll in the world, followed by Italy with 25,969 and Spain with 22,524.

The novel coronavirus has spread to 185 countries and regions since emerging in China last December.

More than 2.82 million cases have been reported worldwide, with the death toll near 200,000 and recoveries close to 800,000, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University in the US.









