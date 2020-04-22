TRUMP, PAKISTANS KHAN DISCUSS COVID-19 FIGHT

U.S. President Donald Trump and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan discussed the global fight against the coronavirus pandemic Wednesday via telephone, according to the White House.

"The leaders discussed developments in the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and agreed to continue working together on a coordinated response to defeat the virus and minimize its economic impact," White House spokesman Judd Deere said on Twitter.

Trump and Khan also discussed regional security and other bilateral issues, according to Deere.

The conversation came as nearly 2.6 million coronavirus cases have been reported worldwide.

The death toll nears 180,000 while recoveries have reached almost 697,000, according to data compiled by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.











