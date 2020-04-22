TURKISH PRESIDENT ERDOĞAN MARKS NATIONAL SOVEREIGNTY AND CHILDRENS DAY VIA A MESSAGE

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday issued a message, marking the National Sovereignty and Children's Day, observed by the country every year on April 23.

Turkey will celebrate the National Sovereignty and Children's Day as well as the 100th anniversary of the foundation of the parliament on Thursday.

In a message issued by Turkey's Directorate of Communications, Erdoğan said: "One of the most important symbols of our glorious history, the Turkish Grand National Assembly, will be the manifestation of our national will forever as it has been for 100 years.

"Turkey will rise on the shoulders of our children and our youth, their dynamism and enthusiasm will carry Turkey to its 2023 and 2071 targets," he added.

Erdoğan also said the spirit of April 23, 1920, determination for independence, belief to unity and solidarity constitute the biggest trust that will pass to future generations.

The special day in Turkey is marked by a festival for children, while public offices, schools, and the private sector also hold programs.

The April 23 celebrations focus on children after Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of the Republic of Turkey, dedicated the day to children as the nation's future.

The Turkish Grand National Assembly met for the first time in Ankara in 1920 during the War of Independence to lay the foundations for an independent, secular, and modern republic.









