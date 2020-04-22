Iran needs to be held accountable for launch of military satellite: Mike Pompeo

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday that Iran needs to be held accountable for the successful launch by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps of the country's first military satellite into orbit.

"I think Iran needs to be held accountable for what they've done. They have now had a military organization that the United States has designated a terrorist attempt to launch a satellite," Pompeo said at a news conference.

WEST BANK ANNEXATION ULTIMATELY UP TO ISRAEL: POMPEO

A controversial decision on whether to annex much of the West Bank is the prerogative of Israel's new unity government, Pompeo said in a statement.

"As for the annexation of the West Bank, the Israelis will ultimately make those decisions," Pompeo told reporters. "That's an Israeli decision."











