Global deaths from novel coronavirus outbreak pass 180,000

Global fatalities from the novel coronavirus surpassed 180,000 Wednesday, according to a running tally by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

The university's data counted 180,784 deaths, while the numbers of cases and recoveries rose to 2,603,147 and 701,426, respectively.

The U.S. continues to be the worst-hit country in the world, with the highest numbers of infections and deaths. It recorded 830,789 cases and an excess of 45,638 fatalities.

While Italy has the second-highest death toll with 25,085, Spain has the second highest cases with more than 208,389.

Overall, the virus has spread to 185 countries since it first emerged in China in December.

Despite the rising number of cases, most who contract the virus suffer mild symptoms before making a recovery.










