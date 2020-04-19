INDIAS NOVEL CORONAVIRUS CASES CROSS 15,000 MARK

The death toll in India due to the coronavirus reached 507, while the total number of confirmed cases climbed to 15,712, the country's Health Ministry announced on Sunday.

The western Maharashtra state is still the worst affected state in the country with 3,648 confirmed cases. At least 211 deaths have so far been reported from the state.

As many as 26 serving personnel of the Indian Navy tested positive for COVID-19 within naval premises in Mumbai, the capital of Maharashtra state.

On Saturday, the Ministry of Health said that 75.3% of the COVID-19 deaths in India have been recorded in those who are 60 years of age and above.

Meanwhile, a one-month-old girl died due to the coronavirus in the capital New Delhi. She was admitted to a hospital on April 14 and was found positive for the virus on April 16.

"A 10-month-old baby who was recently brought to the emergency department with respiratory problems had tested positive for COVID-19," said a statement by the hospital administration.

In another development, India has agreed to send hydroxychloroquine tablets to the United Arab Emirates to be used for treating COVID-19 patients. Last month, India had put a ban on export of hydroxychloroquine to secure supplies for itself.

Also, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Sunday clarified that the supply of non-essential goods by e-commerce companies will remain banned during lockdown as part of measures to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country.