France reports another 395 coronavirus deaths, total toll 19,718

France on Sunday reported 395 deaths from COVID-19 in 24 hours as the number of new hospitalisations continued a slow decline.

The new deaths -- 227 in hospitals and 168 in nursing homes -- brought France's total epidemic death toll to 19,718, top health official Jerome Salomon told reporters.



Public health chief Salomon told a news briefing that the total number of people in intensive care units fell for the 11th day in a row, to 5,744 - the lowest level since March 30.









