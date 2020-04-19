France reports another 395 coronavirus deaths, total toll 19,718
WORLD Agencies and A News
France registered 395 more deaths from the coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the total to 19,718, as the pace of increase in fatalities continued to slow and the number of people in intensive care fell.
The new deaths -- 227 in hospitals and 168 in nursing homes -- brought France's total epidemic death toll to 19,718, top health official Jerome Salomon told reporters.
Public health chief Salomon told a news briefing that the total number of people in intensive care units fell for the 11th day in a row, to 5,744 - the lowest level since March 30.