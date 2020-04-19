Erdoğan, Trump agree on 'close cooperation' in virus crisis

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and U.S. President Donald Trump have spoken on the phone, discussing the coronavirus pandemic, bilateral relations and regional developments.

According to an account of the phone call shared by the Turkish presidency's office on Sunday, the two leaders agreed to continue their "close cooperation" against the threats posed by the coronavirus on public health and the economy. This would be a "necessity of the spirit of solidarity required by being NATO allies," the message said.

The two leaders also spoke on the phone at the end of March.

The U.S. has the highest number of COVID-19 infections in the world and Turkey now ranks seventh, according to Johns Hopkins University's data on the coronavirus pandemic. They have both surpassed China, where COVID-19 emerged, the figures show.

Turkey's health minister said that a total of 2,017 people have died of the coronavirus in the country, with 127 new deaths in the last 24 hours. Fahrettin Koca, in figures tweeted Sunday, said 3,977 new infections were confirmed in the past day, bringing the total number to 86,306.

The minister also said 11,976 people have recovered so far in Turkey, including 1,523 in the past 24 hours.

A weekend lockdown in 31 Turkish provinces is nearing its end, after which people between the ages of 20 and 65 can move around. But the government has urged people to stay at home and hopes the rate of infections will reach its peak in the coming days.

Meanwhile, the U.S. on Sunday reported 2,009 additional coronavirus-related deaths over the past 24 hours, surpassing the 39,000 mark, according to the Maryland-based Johns Hopkins University. The university's running tally counted a total of 39,135 deaths and 737,319 cases.

After originating in China last December, COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, has spread to at least 185 countries and regions across the world. Europe and the U.S. are currently the worst-hit regions.

The pandemic has killed over 163,300 people, with total infections exceeding 2.37 million, while more than 611,100 have recovered from the disease, according to Hopkins data.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and could lead to death.











