Spain sees 551 new virus deaths as toll tops 19,000

An employee makes a coffin at the Yago Gonzalez coffin-making factory in Pinor, northwestern Spain, on April 14, 2020. (AFP Photo)

Spain saw its coronavirus death toll soar past 19,000 on Thursday after another 551 people died of COVID-19, with the numbers reflecting a staggered slowdown after nearly five weeks on lockdown.

One of the worst-hit countries in the world, Spain has seen the increase in the number of deaths and infections slow over the past fortnight, with the overnight fatalities taking the toll to 19,130.

It also recorded 5,183 new cases of COVID-19, taking the overall figure to 182,816 -- officially second highest in the world behind the United States.