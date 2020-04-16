TURKEYS CORONAVIRUS DEATH TOLL INCREASES BY 125 TO 1,643 - HEALTH MINISTER

Turkey's confirmed cases of COVID-19 have increased by 4,801 in the past 24 hours, and 125 more people have died, taking the death toll to 1,643, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Thursday.

The total number of cases in the country stood at 74,193, he said.

A total of 7,089 people have recovered so far, and the number of tests carried out over the past 24 hours came to 40,427, the minister said.

Koca said in a tweet: "We have surpassed the daily target of 40,000 tests. The increase in the number of cases is now predictable."

"We have two strengths: precaution and treatment. Let's use them," he added.

After originating in China last December, COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, has spread to at least 185 countries and regions across the world. Europe and the U.S. are currently the worst-hit regions.

The pandemic has killed over 139,400 people, with total infections exceeding 2.09 million, while more than 528,700 have recovered from the disease, according to figures compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.