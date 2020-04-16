France coronavirus death toll up again but more positive signs
The coronavirus outbreak has claimed another 753 lives in the last 24 hours in France, bringing the country's total fatalities to 17,920, top French health official Jerome Salomon said Thursday. But the number of virus patients hospitalised dropped by 474 and the number in critical care declined by 209, the health ministry's number two official said.
France registered 753 more deaths from coronavirus infections on Thursday, bringing the total to 17,920, the fourth-highest tally in the world, but the number of people in hospital has declined for a second day running.
And, in another sign that the lockdown put in place a month ago is working, Jerome Salomon, head of the public health authority, said the total of people in intensive care units (ICU) fell for the eighth day in a row, at 6,248, a low point since April 1.
At 17,920 the number of fatalities is up 4,4% over 24 hours, with the rate of increase decelerating again after it has sped up the two previous days.