106-year-old Birminghan woman beats COVID-19 in Britain

A 106-year-old woman, thought to be the oldest patient in Britain to beat the novel coronavirus, has been discharged from hospital.

Connie Titchen, a great grandmother from Birmingham, in central England, battled the virus for just under three weeks and was given a clean bill of health by medics at City Hospital.

"I feel very lucky that I've fought off this virus," Titchen said. "I can't wait to see my family."

Titchen, who was born in 1913 and has lived through both world wars, was admitted to hospital in mid-March with suspected pneumonia. She was diagnosed with COVID-19 soon afterwards.

"She has always cooked for herself too, although she likes a cheeky McDonalds every now and then. I haven't told her they are closed," said her granddaughter Alex Jones, 40.

"I think the secret of her old age is that she is physically active and very independent. She had a hip operation back in December and within 30 days she was walking again. She really is amazing and I know all the family can't wait to see her. She has quite a few fans!"

Nurse Kelly Smith who looked after Titchen said:

"It's been fantastic to see Connie recover. She is amazing and we've been doing our best to nurse her back to health."

"We were really pleased when she was given the all clear. It's nice to see patients leave our ward after having beaten this virus."











