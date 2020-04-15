French police shoot dead a knife attacker in north of Paris - source

French police shot and killed on Wednesday a man who attacked police officers with a knife in the city of La Courneuve in a northern suburb of Paris, a police source said.

The attack took place around 1430pm GMT when police officers were on bike patrol, the source said.

The man threatened the police and then thew himself towards them, it said. The police then shot at him multiple times, it added.

Prosecutors said that the man was "apparently born in Afghanistan".

"No theory is ruled out but it appears no comments of terrorist nature were made," said another police source.

A Sudanese man had on April 4 gone on a stabbing rampage in the country's southeast, killing two people. He has since been charged with terror-related offences.

France has been on terror alert since a wave of deadly bombings and shootings in Paris in 2015.

Over 250 people have been killed in France since then in what have been deemed terror attacks.









