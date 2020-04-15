YPG/PKK: 2 MILLION PEOPLE HAVE TO BE KILLED IN SYRIAS IDLIB

Some 2 million people in the northwestern Syrian city of Idlib are "terrorists" and should be killed, according to a so-called press officer of the YPG/PKK terrorist group.

The World Health Organization providing the people of Idlib with medical aid to fight the coronavirus pandemic amounts to support for terrorists, the terror group's Ibrahim Ibrahim claimed on opposition Syria TV late Tuesday.

He asserted that most of the people living in Idlib are terrorists and at least 2 million people living there should be killed.

When pressed by the TV presenter over these sweeping claims, he said: "Yes, there are 4 million terrorists. If not 4 million, at least 75% or 50% are terrorists. Others are oppressed people."

When asked by the presenter, "Do they have to be killed?" he insisted, saying: "Yes, they have to be killed. If there are 4 million people there, 2 million of them are terrorists. I stand behind what I say."

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

Since 2016, in several anti-terror operations in northern Syria, just south of Turkey's border, Turkish forces have fought to rid the region of the terrorist YPG/PKK and end its terrorist oppression of the people living there.











