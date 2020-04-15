YPG/PKK: 2 MILLION PEOPLE HAVE TO BE KILLED IN SYRIAS IDLIB

TURKEY

YPG/PKK: 2 million people have to be killed in Syria's Idlib

"There are 4 million . If not 4 million, at least 75% or 50% are terrorists. They have to be killed. If there are 4 million people there, 2 million of them are terrorists," ringleader Ibrahim Ibrahim said in an exclusive interview to a Syrian broadcaster on Tuesday.

Some 2 million people in the northwestern Syrian city of Idlib are "terrorists" and should be killed, according to a so-called press officer of the YPG/PKK terrorist group.

The World Health Organization providing the people of Idlib with medical aid to fight the coronavirus pandemic amounts to support for , the terror group's Ibrahim Ibrahim claimed on opposition Syria TV late Tuesday.

He asserted that most of the people living in Idlib are terrorists and at least 2 million people living there should be killed.

When pressed by the TV presenter over these sweeping claims, he said: "Yes, there are 4 million terrorists. If not 4 million, at least 75% or 50% are terrorists. Others are oppressed people."

When asked by the presenter, "Do they have to be killed?" he insisted, saying: "Yes, they have to be killed. If there are 4 million people there, 2 million of them are terrorists. I stand behind what I say."

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

