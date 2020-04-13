TURKEYS CORONAVIRUS DEATH TOLL RISES BY 98 TO 1,296 - HEALTH MINISTER

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 4,093 in the past 24 hours, and 98 more people have died, taking the death toll to 1,296, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Monday.

The total number of cases in the country stood at 61,049, he said.

A total of 3,957 people have recovered so far, and the number of tests carried out over the past 24 hours was 34,456, the minister said.

After originating in China last December, COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, has spread to at least 185 countries and regions across the world, with its epicenter shifting to Europe.

The pandemic has killed over 116,000 people, and infected over 1.86 million, while more than 441,000 people have recovered from the disease, according to figures compiled by the U.S.' Johns Hopkins University.











