Karl-Anthony Towns' mother dies of novel coronavirus
The mother of Minnesota Timberwolves basketball star Karl-Anthony Towns died as a result of the coronavirus, the team announced on Monday. "Jackie was many things to many people - a wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend," the team said in the statement on Monday. In March, Jacqueline Cruz had been diagnosed with COVID-19.
Jacqueline Towns, the mother of Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns Jr., died of complications from the coronavirus on Monday.
The Towns family announced the death of "Jackie" Towns on Monday with a statement from a family spokesperson.
"The Towns family is hearthbroken by the untimely passing of Jacqueline Towns due to complications as a result of COVID-19," the statement read. "(She) had been battling the virus for more than a month when she succumbed to it."
Karl-Anthony Towns Jr., 24, made a public plea with an Instagram video, asking fans to take the coronavirus and social distancing seriously after his mother was placed in a medically induced coma on March 25.
Towns Jr. said his father, who was quarantined when Jackie Towns became ill, is doing fine physically.