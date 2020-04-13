French new coronavirus death toll increases by 574 to 14,967
WORLD Reuters
Published
Some 574 people have died in France from COVID-19 in 24 hours, the health ministry said on Monday, bringing the total to 14,967 since the coronavirus outbreak began. A total of 335 of the deaths occurred in hospitals, up from 315 the previous day, while 239 deaths were recorded in nursing homes.
The death toll in France from the new coronavirus outbreak has risen to 14,967 from 14,393 a day earlier, the French public health authority said on Monday.
The body added 6,821 patients were currently in intensive care units, down from 6,845 on Sunday.
The health authority said it was important to remain vigilant because hospitals were still taking in a very large number of patients.