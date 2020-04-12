China reports 99 new virus cases, majority imported

Chinese mainland confirmed less than a hundred new cases of coronavirus, with majority imported.

According to the National Health Commission (NHC) of China, 99 new cases were reported Saturday on the Chinese mainland and Xinjiang region, with 97 of them travelers from overseas, highest daily figure since March 6.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 46 cases with 42 imported infections.

The ground zero of the virus, Hubei province, has not reported any new case or death.

The NHC data showed imported cases on the Chinese mainland increasing day by day as the total number of imported cases went up to 1,280, however no death was reported in the imported infections so far and 481 were discharged from hospitals after successfully having recovered.

China so far confirmed 82,052 cases with 3,339 deaths, while 77,575 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals, according to the NHC report.

Meanwhile, the Hong Kong has reported 1,000 cases and four deaths so far, Taiwan has 385 cases, and Macau reported 45 cases, according to the commission.

As of Saturday, a total of 336 people infected with coronavirus recovered in Hong Kong, 99 in Taiwan, and 10 in Macau.

After originating in China last December, COVID-19, disease caused by the virus, has spread to at least 185 countries and regions, with its epicenter shifting to Europe.

Worldwide, the pandemic has claimed the lives of nearly 109,000 and infected an excess of 1.78 million, while greater than 405,000 people have recovered, according to figures compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.