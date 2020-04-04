Spain thanks Turkey for authorizing ventilators
Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya thanked Turkey on Saturday for authorizing medical supply Spain purchased amid coronavirus outbreak, contradicting Spanish media's claims.
"Thank you, Turkey and [Turkish Foreign Minister] Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu for authorizing the export of Turkish respirators [ventilators] bought by two of our Autonomous Communities Navarra & Castilla La Mancha due to the urgency in Spain, we appreciate the gesture of a friend and ally Turkey," Gonzalez said in a Twitter message.
She also said in a televised speech a few minutes before her tweet that she "strongly rejects" all accusations against Turkey in this matter.
On Friday, the speculations rocked Spanish media claiming that Turkey "seized and blocked" a medical cargo, including 150 respirators purchased by Spain amid COVID-19, and that the country will use it for its citizens.