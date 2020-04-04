SPAINS DAILY CORONAVIRUS DEATH TOLL FALLS FOR SECOND DAY IN ROW

Spain's death toll from the coronavirus rose to 11,744 on Saturday from 10,935 the previous day, the Health Ministry said on Saturday, though it was the second straight day in which the daily number of new deaths had fallen.

A total of 809 people died from the disease over the past 24 hours, down from 932 in the previous period, the figures showed.

The total number of registered infections rose to 124,736 on Saturday from 117,710 on Friday, the ministry said.



That is an increase of 7,026 infections from Friday, which is slightly down from the previous 24-hour period as the rate of the outbreak decreases in the country.



Spain is completing its third week of a state of emergency, which the government has used to apply stay-at-home rules and a shutdown of all non-essential industries.









