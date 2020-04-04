Death toll from coronavirus in Saudi Arabia rises to 29

The novel coronavirus has killed 29 people in Saudi Arabia, with 2,179 cases registered so far, health officials said on Saturday.

With four more fatalities, the death toll in the country rose to 29, the health ministry said.

Additionally, 140 new cases were confirmed, bringing the tally to 2,179.

As part of measures to curb the spread of the virus, Saudi Arabia has imposed a curfew on seven districts in Jeddah province, according to the country's Interior Ministry.

Also, it has banned on exit and entrance for the districts in the Jeddah province to curb the spread of the virus.

Since appearing in Wuhan, China, last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 181 countries and regions, according to data compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

The data shows over 1.1 million cases have been reported worldwide, with the global death toll nearing 61,000, and over 237,000 recoveries.







