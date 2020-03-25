French believe government not ready in fight against COVID-19

A majority of the French believe their government is not prepared to deal with the coronavirus crisis, according to a recent poll.



A survey by research firm Elabe found 73% think President Emmanuel Macron's government was not ready for the outbreak and was too late to take measures to curb the spread of the virus.



About 56% of respondents said the government could not manage the crisis response, while 87% were concerned about further spread.



However, 64% said they were in high spirits despite issues caused by the pandemic.

France has more than 22,600 cases and 1,100 fatalities, according to data compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.



Cases have been confirmed in 100 to 150 out of 700 elderly care centers in the Ile-de-France region, which includes Paris, according to Frederic Valletoux, the head of the French Hospitals Federation.



Authorities have also announced 50 metro stations in Paris will be shut down starting Thursday.



Johns Hopkins data shows the virus has spread to at least 172 countries and regions since emerging in Wuhan, China, last December, with more than 451,000 cases, 20,000 deaths, and 112,000 recoveries.









