8 PKK terrorists killed in northern Iraq after 2 Turkish soldiers martyred

Two Turkish soldiers were martyred and two others wounded after a mortar attack carried out by the bloody-minded PKK terrorists in northern Iraq's Haftanin region, the Turkish Defence Ministry said late on Wednesday, adding the attack was retaliated.

In a statement, the ministry said the PKK terrorists had mounted a "harassment attack" on Turkish troops. It said "targets identified in the region" were struck and destroyed immediately in retaliation.

Shortly after, the ministry said in a separate statement that Turkish warplanes had hit four targets in the region, killing eight PKK terrorists.



The terrorist group being targeted was not specified, but northern Iraq is a known base of the terrorist PKK, used by its members to plan cross-border terrorist attacks against Turkey.



The PKK is designated a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the United States and the European Union.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.







