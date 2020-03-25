8 PKK terrorists killed in northern Iraq after 2 Turkish soldiers martyred
Two Turkish soldiers were martyred, and two others got injured in a terror attack by the PKK terror group in northern Iraq, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said on Wednesday. "Two of our heroic fellow soldiers were martyred and two others were injured due to harassment fire in the [northern] Haftanin region of Iraq," said the ministry in a statement.
Two Turkish soldiers were martyred and two others wounded after a mortar attack carried out by the bloody-minded PKK terrorists in northern Iraq's Haftanin region, the Turkish Defence Ministry said late on Wednesday, adding the attack was retaliated.
In a statement, the ministry said the PKK terrorists had mounted a "harassment attack" on Turkish troops. It said "targets identified in the region" were struck and destroyed immediately in retaliation.
Shortly after, the ministry said in a separate statement that Turkish warplanes had hit four targets in the region, killing eight PKK terrorists.
The terrorist group being targeted was not specified, but northern Iraq is a known base of the terrorist PKK, used by its members to plan cross-border terrorist attacks against Turkey.
The PKK is designated a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the United States and the European Union.
In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.