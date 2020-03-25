Erdoğan says Turkey will overcome coronavirus outbreak within two to three weeks through measures

Turkey will overcome the coronavirus outbreak in two to three weeks through good measures, with as little damage as possible, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Wednesday, adding that he expected patience, understanding and support from Turkish citizens in the process.

"We have preparations for every scenario," Erdoğan said in a televised address to the nation. "By breaking the speed of the virus' spread in two to three weeks, we will get through this period as soon as possible with as little damage as possible."

Erdoğan said Turkey was one of the first countries to take precautions against the novel coronavirus and that the country currently had 165,000 doctors, 205,000 nurses, 490,000 medical officials and 360,000 support staff.

Assuring that the government would always stand by tradesmen and craftsmen, Erdoğan said the unemployment fund and credit guarantee fund would be strengthened.

"The world is moving towards a period in which nothing will be the same after this epidemic disease, and a brand new global, political, economic and social system will be built," the president said.

"Every citizen's life is equally important for us, therefore we say: 'Stay at home, Turkey'," Erdoğan said.