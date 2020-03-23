ANGELA MERKELS INITIAL CORONAVIRUS TEST CAME BACK NEGATIVE - SPOKESMAN

Angela Merkel's initial coronavirus test came back negative - spokesman
Spokesman Steffen Seibert told news agency dpa on Monday that "further tests will be conducted in the coming days."
Angela Merkel's initial test for coronavirus came back negative, a government spokesman said on Monday, adding that the German chancellor would undergo further tests.
Merkel went into quarantine on Sunday after coming into contact with a coronavirus-infected doctor. German Vice-Chancellor Olaf Scholz said earlier on Monday that Merkel was healthy but working from home.