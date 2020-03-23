ANGELA MERKELS INITIAL CORONAVIRUS TEST CAME BACK NEGATIVE - SPOKESMAN

WORLD

Angela Merkel's initial coronavirus test came back negative - spokesman

Chancellor ’s spokesman says the German leader has tested negative for the new . Spokesman Steffen Seibert told news agency dpa on Monday that “further tests will be conducted in the coming days.”

Angela Merkel's for coronavirus came back negative, a government spokesman said on Monday, adding that the German chancellor would undergo further tests.

Merkel went into quarantine on Sunday after coming into contact with a coronavirus-infected doctor. German Vice-Chancellor Olaf Scholz said earlier on Monday that Merkel was healthy but working from home.



