Galatasaray coach Fatih Terim tests positive for coronavirus

Fatih Terim, the coach of Turkish soccer team Galatasaray, said on Monday he had tested positive for coronavirus and was being treated in hospital.

"According to test results today, my coronavirus results came out positive. I am in safe hands in hospital. Do not worry," Terim wrote on his Twitter account.

The 66-year-old Terim had called for the postponement of Turkey's league games after the country continued games without spectators even after most other leagues in Europe stopped. The league games were halted on Friday.

Earlier, Galatasaray's deputy president Abdurrahman Albayrak also tested positive for the virus.



Dubbed "Emperor", 66-year-old Terim, the former Turkish national boss, coached Galatasaray in three different stints (1996-2000, 2002-2004 and 2011-2013).

He picked up the role for a fourth time in December 2017.







