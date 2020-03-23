European coronavirus death toll passes 10,000

The death toll from the coronavirus pandemic passed 10,000 in Europe on Monday, according to an AFP tally compiled from official figures at 1800 GMT.

A total of 10,058 people have died in Europe, the majority in worst-hit Italy which has recorded 6,077 deaths, Spain with 2,182 and France with 860. Europe has detected 184,138 cases and is now the continent where the virus is spreading most quickly.

The official figures likely only reflect a fraction of the real number of infections, as many countries only test cases needing hospitalisation.









