Death toll from novel coronavirus outbreak in Spain climbs above 1,000

Spain's death toll from the coronavirus epidemic soared to 1,002 on Friday from 767 on the previous day, the country's health emergencies chief Fernando Simon said. The number of registered cases in the country rose to 19,980 on Friday from 17,147 on Thursday, Simon said.
Spain is in its first week of a lockdown, with the government struggling to reduce the rising contagion rate and give relief to its strained health care system. Over 10,000 people have been hospitalized, including more than 1,000 in intensive care units.
Spain is the second-hardest hit country by the COVID-19 virus in Europe, behind Italy.