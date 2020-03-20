New York tightens rules as coronavirus spreads

A subway customer walks a sparsely populated 42nd Street Times Square platform while covering his face due to coronavirus concerns, Friday, March 20, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo)

New York State's Governor Andrew Cuomo on Friday tightened the restrictions on businesses remaining open during an outbreak of the novel coronavirus that grows steadily, with some 8,000 confirmed cases state-wide.

Under an executive order that takes effect on Sunday evening, Cuomo said that all non-essential workers should stay home, cancelled non-essential gatherings and ordered the elderly and infirm to stay indoors.

Making a public address in Albany, the state capital, Cuomo, a Democrat, said the new rules were not "helpful hints" for New York State's population of some 20 million but that they "will be enforced".

Under the new rules, businesses that are not considered essential must keep their workforce at home. Any company that violates the edict will be fined and forced to shutter.

But grocers, pharmacies, gas stations, banks, laundromats, convenience stores, hardware stores, construction firms, plumbers and other essential services can remain open.

"Attention New Yorkers: Non-essential gatherings of individuals of ANY size for ANY reason are cancelled at this time," the governor tweeted to his 1 million social media followers.

Cuomo also tightened the rules for dealing with New Yorkers aged 70 and above, as well as those who have weakened immune systems or underlying health conditions that make them more vulnerable to the fast-spreading pathogen.

They must remain indoors and stay six feet away from each other, Cuomo said. Before receiving visitors, guests should be "pre-screened" for the virus by a temperature check, and they should wear face masks.

On Friday, officials said the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in New York State stood at 7,845, including some 5,150 confirmed cases in the five boroughs of New York City, at the southeastern edge of the territory.

More than 14,600 coronavirus cases have been confirmed across the U.S., and 210 deaths, according to a tally being compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

COVID-19 emerged in Wuhan, China last December, and has spread to some 163 countries and territories. The World Health Organization declared the outbreak a pandemic.

Of some 246,000 confirmed cases globally, the death toll now exceeds 10,000, while more than 86,000 have recovered, according to Johns Hopkins University.