YPG/PKK continues to free Daesh/ISIS prisoners in war-torn Syria

A total of 200 prisoners, most of whom are Daesh/ISIS terrorists, were released from prisons by YPG/PKK in Syria's Hasakah and Raqqa provinces after some Arab tribes vouched for them, local sources said on Friday.

According to the sources, if Arab tribes vouch for them, this process will continue and more Daesh/ISIS members will be released.

Previously, YPG/PKK terrorists had also set free hundreds of Daesh/ISIS members or turned a blind eye to their escape.

This move, according to observers, comes as a bid to blackmail the U.S. and European countries after Turkey launched an anti-terror operation in northern Syria.

On Nov. 17, Turkey's Defense Ministry announced that the YPG/PKK terror group released over 800 Daesh/ISIS prisoners in Tal Abyad.

Turkey on Oct. 9 launched Operation Peace Spring to eliminate YPG/PKK terrorists from northern Syria east of the Euphrates River to secure Turkey's borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees, and ensure Syria's territorial integrity.

The operation was paused following two agreements with the U.S. and Russia allowing terrorists to withdraw from the planned terror-free zone.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.





