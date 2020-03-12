WORLD

Greece reports 1st death from coronavirus

Published
AFP photo

Greece on Thursday confirmed its first death from coronavirus.

The 66-year-old victim was hospitalized and had underlying health conditions, Greek daily Ekathimerini reported.

The number of cases in Greece jumped to 99 on Wednesday as the () declared it to be "a global pandemic".

More than 4,600 people have died of the virus, with over 125,000 confirmed cases in 114 countries, according to WHO.

