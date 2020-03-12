ERDOĞAN, PUTIN PRAISE DECREASE IN TENSIONS IN SYRIAS IDLIB REGION

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by phone to his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday, the Kremlin said in a statement, saying both men agreed with satisfaction that tensions in Syria's Idlib were now significantly lower.

Turkey and Russia, which back opposing sides in Syria's war, last week agreed on a ceasefire to halt an escalation of violence in Idlib that displaced nearly a million people and brought the two countries close to direct confrontation.

Meanwhile, Ankara and Moscow have largely agreed on the details of a ceasefire in Idlib, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said on Thursday, without elaborating.

"Talks with the Russian military delegation are ongoing. We have largely reached an agreement," Akar was quoted as saying in Ankara by state news agency Anadolu.



The Russian delegation arrived in Ankara this week. The two sides are discussing details of the ceasefire which stipulates a joint military patrol and establishing a security corridor in Idlib.

Turkish troops will remain in Idlib and retaliate against any violations, Akar added.



The cease-fire in Idlib, which came into effect after midnight last Thursday, was agreed by Turkey and Russia after bilateral talks and meetings in Moscow that lasted over six hours.



Under the deal, all military activities were to end there, along with the establishment of a security corridor 6 kilometers (3.7 miles) to the north and south of the key M4 highway.



Joint Turkish-Russian patrols will also begin on March 15 along the highway from the settlement of Trumba-2 km (1.2 miles) to the west of Saraqib-to the settlement of Ain al-Havr.



On Wednesday, President Erdoğan warned that Turkey will respond heavily if its observation posts in Idlib are targeted.



"Turkey will do more than mere retaliation if its observation posts in Idlib are targeted," he told ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party deputies at a meeting in the capital Ankara.







