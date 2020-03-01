TURKISH MILITARY STRIKES REGIMES AL-NAYRAB MILITARY AIRPORT IN SYRIAS ALEPPO PROVINCE

Turkish military strikes regime's al-Nayrab military airport in Syria's Aleppo province
Turkish Armed Forces [TAF] on Sunday targeted the Assad regime's Al-Nayrab military airport located in war-torn Syria's Aleppo province, according to the information gained from the official sources.
Turkish military targeted and rendered unusable the Nayrab military airport in the northern province of Aleppo, Turkey's state-owned Anadolu agency said on Sunday.
Turkey has sharply escalated its attacks on the Assad regime forces since Thursday, when dozens of Turkish soldiers were martyred a regime air strike in Idlib last Thursday.