TURKISH MILITARY STRIKES REGIMES AL-NAYRAB MILITARY AIRPORT IN SYRIAS ALEPPO PROVINCE

Turkish military strikes regime's al-Nayrab military airport in Syria's Aleppo province

Turkish Armed Forces [TAF] on Sunday targeted the 's Al- located in war-torn Syria's province, according to the information gained from the official sources.

Turkish military targeted and rendered unusable the Nayrab military airport in the northern province of Aleppo, Turkey's state-owned Anadolu agency said on Sunday.

Turkey has sharply escalated its attacks on the Assad regime forces since Thursday, when dozens of Turkish soldiers were martyred a regime air strike in Idlib last Thursday.



