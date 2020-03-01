TURKEYS CROSS-BORDER OPERATION CALLED SPRING SHIELD INTO SYRIAS IDLIB TO ‘BREAK TREACHEROUS HANDS’

Turkish foreign minister on Sunday said his country will "break all the treacherous hands extending to our nation's flag," in reference to the newly launched Operation Spring Shield in Idlib, northwestern Syria.

The operation was launched in response to the Thursday night's Syrian regime attack that martyred 34 Turkish troops in Idlib de-escalation zone.



Turkish soldiers are working to protect local civilians under a September 2018 deal with Russia under which acts of aggression are prohibited in the region.

"With our operations Euphrates Shield, Olive Branch and Peace Spring, and now Operation Spring Shield, we will break all treacherous hands extending to our nation's flag. May Allah protect our heroes who are fighting for the sake of our flag," Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said.









