2 WARPLANES BELONGING TO ASSAD REGIME DOWNED IN SYRIAS IDLIB

Two fighter jets belonging to the Bashar al-Assad regime were downed in the northwestern Idlib province, the local sources to reporters on Sunday.



Turkish-backed forces targetted two regime warplanes over Idlib in northwest Syria, the pilots got out with parachutes, the pro-Assad news agency reported.





Turkish forces have been hitting the regime targets in Idlib in the recent weeks. In February, a total of 55 Turkish soldiers were martyred in the regime attacks, including air strikes, in Idlib.

The regime air strikes are part of a major assault to capture the province, part of the last remaining territory held by rebels backed by Turkey.









