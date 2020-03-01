2 WARPLANES BELONGING TO ASSAD REGIME DOWNED IN SYRIAS IDLIB

2 warplanes belonging to Assad regime downed in Syria's Idlib
WORLD Agencies and A News
Pro-Assad media outlets reported that Turkish-backed forces targeted two of regime warplanes over the embattled rebel bastion of Idlib in northwest Syria on Sunday. The planes were "shot down", according to a rebel group and the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor.
Two fighter jets belonging to the Bashar al-Assad regime were downed in the northwestern Idlib province, the local sources to reporters on Sunday.
Turkish-backed forces targetted two regime warplanes over Idlib in northwest Syria, the pilots got out with parachutes, the pro-Assad news agency reported.
Turkish forces have been hitting the regime targets in Idlib in the recent weeks. In February, a total of 55 Turkish soldiers were martyred in the regime attacks, including air strikes, in Idlib.
The regime air strikes are part of a major assault to capture the province, part of the last remaining territory held by rebels backed by Turkey.