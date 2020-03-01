Turkish forces continue to destroy regime targets in Syria

Turkey continues to destroy regime targets in Syria, Ankara's defense ministry said Saturday.

The Turkish army neutralized more than 2,100 Assad regime targets, the National Defense Ministry said on Twitter.

The ministry also shared images of the regime elements neutralized in Idlib, northwestern Syria.

Some social media accounts supporting the Assad regime claimed two regime generals were among those neutralized in Idlib.

Turkish authorities often use the term "neutralized" to imply that terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Separately, at least 21 Iranian backed terrorists were neutralized in Idlib, according to Iranian news agency Hawzahnews.

Idlib, near Turkey's southern border, falls within a de-escalation zone laid out in a deal between Turkey and Russia in late 2018.

The Syrian regime and its allies have consistently broken terms of the agreement, launching frequent attacks inside the territory where acts of aggression are expressly prohibited.

Turkey has called for an immediate halt to the attacks on Idlib and for the cease-fire to be followed, warning that if the attacks do not stop, it will take action.

At least 34 Turkish soldiers were martyred and several more injured in an airstrike by Assad regime forces in Idlib late Thursday.





