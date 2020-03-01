Turkey-backed opposition forces clear 9 Idlib villages from pro-regime fighters

The Syrian National Army and moderate opposition forces, with the help of the Turkish Armed Forces, reclaimed nine villages in northwestern Syria from the regime forces, who has openly disregarded the Astana and Sochi agreements.

Over the past 24 hours, as part of the Operation Spring Shield in Idlib, the Turkish troops and moderate opposition forces carried out actions in the areas, seized by Assad regime forces and its supporters, in southern Idlib and Hama countryside.



Turkish soldiers are working to protect local civilians under a September 2018 deal with Russia under which acts of aggression are prohibited in the region.

The opposition forces started moving forward, with the Turkish forces hitting the regime targets with howitzer fire. At least six tanks, three 14.5-mm cannons, three anti-tank bombs, one 23-mm cannon, 2 military vehicles, 12 pickup vans were destroyed, while 46 regime elements were also neutralized.

Since Saturday, moderate opposition forces have reclaimed Anqawi, Al-Qahira, Al-Manara and Tal Zajran villages in Hama countryside, along with Al-Halluba, Kukfin, Kafr avid, Sfuhan and Fattara villages in southern Idlib.



Moderate opposition forces are currently in clashes with the Assad regime forces and Iran-backed foreign terrorist groups.

Turkey, Russia, and Iran held meetings in Astana city of Kazakhstan in 2017 and announced that Idlib and neighboring cities, Eastern Ghouta region of capital Damascus and southern regions, namely Daraa and Quneitra cities, would be de-escalation zones.

But the Assad regime and Iranian-backed terror groups launched attacks in violation of the agreements and, thanks to Russian air support, gained control of all these territories with the exception of Idlib city.



The aggression continued after Sept. 17, 2018 when Turkey and Russia held Sochi meetings in a bid to halt attacks.





