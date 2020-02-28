Indonesia condemns anti-Muslim violence in India

Indonesia has condemned attacks against Muslims in India, calling them "inhuman" and "contrary to religious values".

Indonesian Minister of Religion Affairs Fachrul Razi urged India to protect its minority population and not harm humanitarian values over differences in faith.

"The riots were inhuman and contrary to religious values," said Razi in a press statement issued on Friday.

He also asked religious leaders both in India and Indonesia to exercise restraint and avoid provocation over this issue.

"Hopefully the situation in India will return to normal as soon as possible," Razi added.

Fearing reprisal of Indian violence in his country, Razi warned miscreants taking advantage of attacks "against Muslims" in India.

Indonesia, the world's most populous Muslim-majority nation, also hosts a 1.69% Hindu population, which constitutes approximately four million individuals out of a total of 250 million Indonesians.

The westernmost province of Bali with a population of 3.8 million has 83.46% Hindu population.

Razi noted that violence in the name of religion will not be allowed in Indonesia.

The death toll in the communal violence in the Indian capital New Delhi rose to 42 as of Friday.

Clashes between pro- and anti-citizenship law protesters started last Sunday and turned into communal clashes between Hindus and Muslims.

For over a month, thousands of Indians have been protesting against the new citizenship law, which makes it easier for non-Muslims from neighboring countries to get Indian citizenship but excludes Muslims.







