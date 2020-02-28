WORLD

UN chief calls for an immediate ceasefire in northwest Syria before situation 'entirely out of control'

WORLD Reuters
Published
UN CHIEF CALLS FOR AN IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE IN NORTHWEST SYRIA BEFORE SITUATION ENTIRELY OUT OF CONTROL

"In all my contacts with those involved, I have had one simple message: step back from the edge of further escalation," U.N Secretary-General told reporters in New York on Friday as speaking after dozens of Turkish troops were martyred in an airstrike carried out by the .

U.N Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday called for an immediate ceasefire in northwest "before the situation gets entirely out of control."

Speaking after dozens of Turkish troops were martyred in an airstrike carried out by the , Guterres described the escalation as "one of the most alarming moments" of the war.

"In all my contacts with those involved, I have had one simple message: step back from the edge of further escalation," he told reporters in New York.



More From A News

Contact Us